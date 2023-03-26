Italy-France: Les Bleues start their Six Nations Tournament with a narrow victory against the Italians

The women’s XV of France won with difficulty in Italy (22-12), Sunday, at the opening of the 2023 Six Nations Tournament, for the first match of the new duo of coaches.

The essential is acquired. The women’s XV of France launched its Six Nations Tournament well by winning against Italy (22-12), Sunday March 26 in Parma, at the end of the first day. Four and a half months after their victory against Canada (36-0) to win the bronze medal at the World Cup, Les Bleues started on a good note the era of the duo of coaches Gaëlle Mignot-David Ortiz, inducted into the place of Thomas Darracq last December, following internal tensions during the World Cup.

The task is never easy on the other side of the Alps, where the French had lost in the last two confrontations in 2019 (31-12) and in 2022 (26-19). It was no more so, on Sunday, for the premiere of a largely renewed group after the retirements of Laure Sansus, Marjorie Mayans, Safi N’Diaye and Céline Ferer or even the provision of Caroline Drouin and Joanna Grisez in the France team at 7.

A liberating trial

Long silent offensively in the second period, the Bleues were finally delivered by Caroline Boujard just five minutes from the siren. The winger rewarded, in the corner, a long territorial domination to finally put his team away from the Italians (22-12, 75th). The latter posed a constant threat to the Habs since the trial after Alyssa D’Inca returned from the locker room (15-12, 48th).

“It’s never easy in Italy, it’s the most important victory, savored scrum-half Pauline Bourdon, at the microphone of France Télévisions. We have put the right ingredients but we are missing a few details to settle, in particular a little more precision.”

If everything was not perfect between the too many hand faults (20) and the contrasting success at the foot of Pauline Bourdon (2/4), Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz will still be able to draw positive lessons from this success, mainly in the first half. After conceding the first try of the match from Giada Franco (7-3, 22nd), the Habs reacted perfectly.

A dominating scrum

They were particularly dominant in closed melee. The first two attempts came from this phase of conquest. First thanks to Gabrielle Vernier who extended her arms to flatten (8-7, 25th) then by Carla Arbez. The young opening half (23 years old) signed his first international selection with a good try (15-7, 34th), while the Blues played outnumbered following the yellow card for high tackle from Caroline Boujard (28th ).

“We knew it was going to be tough. The victory is there, it’s positive, it’s a first step”, wanted to retain the new captain Audrey Forlani, on France Télévisions. It will now be necessary to confirm, Saturday April 1, in Ireland against a largely beaten XV of Clover, Saturday, in Wales (31-5). Well launched but without the offensive bonus point, the France team is still looking for a first Six Nations Tournament since 2018.