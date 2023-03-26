Genius and figure: Marco Rojas shines in New Zealand’s victory over China

Within the framework of the FIFA Date, Marco Rojas was selected by his country to play two friendly matches against China. In the second, the Kiwi was one of the figures of the All Whites.

While all the attention of Colo Colo was taken by the friendly between the Cacique and Columbus, in addition to the farewell to Esteban Paredes, an Albo made his homeland on the other side of the world. Marco Rojas was nominated by the New Zealand National Team and traveled to his country to play two friendly matches against the Chinese team.

In the first of the two commitments, the Kiwi did not see action and he had to be content with watching everything from the substitute bench, however, his luck changed in the second match, since he started and helped his team find victory against the Chinese team.

Marco Rojas is in New Zealand

The Popular attacker came out of the attacking points to position himself in midfield, in the position of starting midfielder, occupied only at times by Gustavo Quinteros in his scheme. In a closely contested match, he was Rojas Walen in charge of finding the key to put the advantage for his squad and unleash the hubbub of the attendees who came to the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

When the first period was leaving, the referee of the game took a very dangerous free kick in favor of New Zealand. In front of the ball was Marco Rojas, who sent a cross full of thread to the edge of the small area, where Chenjie Zhu connected the ball and I send the ball to the bottom of his own goal to make it 1 to 0.

The New Zealander had a great game. Participating in the offensive framework of his team, he was the protagonist of several high-level plays, contributing with a good touch, movements and even a tunnel that led to the applause of the fans. So, After 64 minutes, the coach decided to replace the Colo Colo player, with whom he huggedin a clear sign of recognition for the high level shown.

The All Whites found the second goal after 82 minutes thanks to the conversion of Matthew Garbett, while in the first minute of discount, Ba Dun put the discount for the Chinese National Team, decreeing the final 2 to 1.

After his participation in New Zealand, Marco Rojas must return to our country to put himself under the orders of Gustavo Quinteros who, in recent weeks, has not considered the former Melbourne Victory due to the fact that, according to his point of view, he is not in the best physical shape to occupy a place in the Colo Colo citations during the National Championship.

Check the compact of the match between New Zealand and China