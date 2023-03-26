Alarm bells go off in Madrid: Courtois returns to the Spanish capital with discomfort

The Belgian team has informed that Thibaut Courtois left the concentration due to a small strain on the adductorjust before the return of the Cup against Barça and the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Chelsea (a key moment of the campaign)
The severity of Courtois’s injury has not yet been confirmed., but it is expected that he will undergo medical tests to determine the extent of it. If it is confirmed that the injury is serious, the goalkeeper could miss several important matches for Real Madrid and with the Red Devils team.
Courtois’ injury is a big concern for the Merengues, as the goalkeeper has been a crucial part of the team in recent seasons and has proven to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His absence in goal could affect the team’s performance in the League and the Champions League. This Madrid is much bigger when its goalkeeper is inspired. The whites won what they won last season thanks in large part to the implausible performances of the former Chelsea player in different games.
The initial meeting of the merengue team after the international break will take place on April 2 against Valladolid, league match. Subsequently, on the 5th of that month (Holy Wednesday), the second leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey against Barcelonaa crucial event for the future of the Real Madrid season, because in the event of not winning their season would be reduced to trying again the epic in the Champions League. The Champions League quarterfinal tieFor its part, it is scheduled for April 12 in its first leg, while the return will be on the 18th of the same month.
