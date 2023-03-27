When does Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed make his debut as coach of Pumas in the MX League?

Illusion renewed! Pumas is about to start a new stage with Antonio Mohamed on the bench. The successful coach has the challenge of raising a team that doesn’t give one in the MX League, although he still has the opportunity to qualify for the playoffs.

The stage of the ‘Turk’ as a university strategist began with his presentation on Monday, March 27, but the fans already want to see him in action. However, the debut of the new auriazul technical director will have to wait a few weeks.

Although there are still a few days left, the Argentine strategist will not be present in Matchday 13 of Liga MX. Leopoldo Silva himself was in charge of explaining that this is due to the haste in hiring Antonio Mohamed and thus, Pumas wants to avoid speculation.

“This deal was very quick. I want to tell you that he will not be able to be in the technical direction in the match against Querétaro. So that I don’t miss later. He had an appointment for Saturday, April 1, but he will be here on Sunday, April 2.“, declared the president of Pumas at a press conference.

For his part, Antonio Mohamed added that he is traveling on the same day as his birthday to be in Mexico on Monday, April 3: “The coaching staff does travel on Friday and will be at the game“, he indicated.

The match against Querétaro at the Corregidora Stadium is scheduled for Sunday 2 at 7:05 p.m. from central Mexico. And if you are already anxious to see Antonio Mohamed with Pumas, we will tell you when he will appear on the bench.

Screenshot

Antonio Mohamed’s era with Pumas will start at the Olímpico Universitario

Despite the delay that Antonio Mohamed will have, his first game as coach of Pumas will be at home. The cats will receive Atlético de San Luis on Sunday, April 9 at noonas is customary at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, for a highly anticipated debut.

Subsequently, the ‘Turk’ will have 3 games to lead and win to enter the Clausura 2023 playoffs. Toluca and Monterrey are two of those rivals; however, the most striking duel is that of Matchday 16 against América.

And to put more reflectors on it, Antonio Mohamed will meet again with two of his former teams: Águilas and Rayados. With both clubs he was champion, so it will be emotional games for both parties.

Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed in his title with Rayados / Mexsport Agency

It may interest you