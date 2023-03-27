The innovative strategy that the MLS prepares to tempt Lionel Messi: never seen before

The future of Lionel Andrés Messi is unknown, with about three months to go until the end of his contract with PSG of France: the world champion with the Argentine team and his close friends have not yet defined where he will play from the second half of 2023, with several options biting at the tip.
The coming and going of FC Barcelona, the renewal with the Parisian cast, the eternal dream of Newell’s Old Boys and the comfort that MLS would offer them in the United States are the most potable chances that have been around for some time, but the recent mentioned seems to be working against the clock to be able to stay with the best player on the planet.
And they’re doing it together, which sounds innovative and optimistic about the ultimate goal, What is it like to have the star from Rosario playing in American soccer?which has grown tremendously in recent years.
What’s the plan? Although we all imagined that if the club joined the MLS it would be Inter Miami, it would be impossible for a single franchise to pay the necessary amounts to pay their salary, so the competition itself got in the way.
After a recent meeting between the club owners, it was agreed that everyone would contribute money from their coffers to pay the salary of the crack and thus be able to have it within the league.
In this operation there would be no losses for anyone: his presence will mean a strong increase in terms of the sale of television rights, and the sale of tickets for fans who want to see him on the green grass.
Regarding this, the commissioner of the North American league, Don Garberhe stated in an interview with The Athletic that the policy with the salary caps could be modified so that Messi arrives.
“You are talking to perhaps the most special player in the history of this sport. When there are rumors connecting him to Miami, that’s great. If it happened, it would be fantastic for MLS, it would be fantastic for Messi and his family. I can’t give more details about that because we don’t have them.”
“We will have to structure a deal that compensates him in the way that he and his family expect. What is it? Honestly, we don’t know today.”Garber finished.
World stars such as Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Steven Gerrard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham, among others, have previously attended the tournament. Will the best of all add up?