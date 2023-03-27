Unprecedented idea: MLS clubs bid together for Messi?

So far, there has been no extension of Lionel Messi’s contract at Paris St. Germain. After being eliminated from the Champions League by FC Bayern, La Pulga also encountered headwinds from its own fan ranks. It is quite possible that the 35-year-old has long been thinking about alternatives and will be leaving the French capital.

Continue below the ad

Major League Soccer would love to welcome the world champions to the United States. A single club could hardly handle Messi’s commitment economically, which is why, according to information from ‘Sport’, the owners of the clubs have met with the league association to find a solution.

reading tip

PSG: Al-Khelaïfi’s plans for the summer

According to the report in the Spanish daily, the clubs agreed to bring Messi to the MLS by any means necessary. And those responsible are said to have shown themselves willing to pay part of the salary, even if Messi appears for the competition. According to this, La Pulga’s salary would be split between all clubs in the league and the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner could choose which franchise he wants to play for.

Continue below the ad

reasons for the decision

What initially sounds like a rather absurd scenario has at least a reasonably understandable background: the clubs hope that Messi’s presence will increase interest in the league’s TV rights enormously. The aim is to recover the proportionate salary costs and at the same time increase the value of the league and the clubs.

Additionally, soccer would be expected to see another surge in popularity in the United States. A goal worth striving for in view of the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Continue below the ad

MLS endeavored

The league officials are also publicly interested in Messi. In early March, Commissioner Don Garber said the league was flexible when it came to signing big names. “Teams have the flexibility to do unique things”so Garber.

About Messi, the league leaders said: “You are dealing with perhaps the most extraordinary player in the history of football.” Garber added meaningfully: “And if it could happen it would be great for MLS, it would be great for Messi and his family. We really try everything to seize every opportunity.”