Mercato PSG: Messi, discussions but ...

At the end of the contract next June, striker Lionel Messi (35 years old, 22 games and 13 goals in L1 this season) is currently in discussions to extend to Paris Saint-Germain. According to information from RMC radio on Thursday, there is indeed an agreement in principle between the two parties, but there are still several details to be settled, in particular concerning the duration of the lease and the salary of the Argentine international.

For his part, the 2022 world champion is greedy with the desire to benefit from conditions not “too far from those of Kylian Mbapp”. While some members have internal doubts about the choice to keep Messi, the reigning French champion does not want to accept all the requests of the former FC Barcelona player. A situation to monitor.