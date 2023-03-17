Colo Colo awaits rivals: This is how the drums remain for the Copa Libertadores draw

The 32 qualified to face the group phase have already been defined, so now the whites hope to meet their rivals.

Today the priority in Colo Colo is to recover its operation to start to make up ground in the 2023 National Championship, so it will be key to defeat Cobresal as a visitor. But they also do it with an eye on what will be their participation in the Copa Libertadores, where they want to arrive in the best possible way.

Thinking fully about the continental contest, the Cacique waits for the draw to meet his rivals. ANDThis will take place on Monday, March 27 at the Conmebol headquarters located in Luque, Paraguay.

Ready the drums

After concluding the previous phase of the competition, the drums with the 32 clubs classified for the group stage were defined. The last two teams to join were Sporting de Cristal from Peru that eliminated Huracán y Cerro Porteño of Paraguay that he left on the way to the Juan Martín Lucero Fortress.

The format for defining the groups is the same as always, with four raffles from which one ball will be drawn per team to place each of the qualifiers in one of the eight groups. The winner and escort will advance to the round of 16 and the third will go to the Copa Sudamericana.

Colo Colo was placed in pot 2, so it will avoid Internacional de Porto Alegre, Fluminense, Corinthians, Libertad, Atlético Nacional, Barcelona de Guayaquil and Racing Club de Avellaneda. Nor can he run into Ñublense (hype 4) for being from the same country.

This is how the drums of the Copa Libertadores 2023 were:

Pot 1: Flamengo (BRA), River Plate (ARG), Palmeiras (BRA), Boca Juniors (ARG), Nacional (URU), Athletico Paranaense (BRA), Independiente del Valle (COL) and Olimpia (PAR).

Pot 2: Libertad (PAR), Atlético Nacional (COL), Internacional (BRA), Barcelona (ECU), Racing (ARG), Corinthians (BRA), Colo Colo (CHI) and Fluminense (BRA).

Drum 3: Bolivar (BOL), The Strongest (BOL), Melgar (PER), Alianza Lima (PER), Argentinos Juniors (ARG), Metropolitanos (VEN), Aucas (ECU) and Monagas (VEN).

Pot 4: Liverpool (URU), Deportivo Pereira (COL), Ñublense (CHI), Board of Trustees (ARG), Independiente de Medellín (COL), Atlético Mineiro (BRA), Cerro Porteño (PAR) and Sporting Cristal (PER).