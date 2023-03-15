The calendar of the next 5 games for Real Madrid after the victory against Liverpool in the Champions League

Real Madrid will once again be present in the Champions League quarterfinals after eliminating the team coached by Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool, in the round of 16. Real Madrid started the second leg at their stadium knowing that they had practically done their homework. Benzema was the author of the goal of the victory by one to nil over the English
Now those from the Spanish capital have a tough calendar ahead of them that will be key to the future of the season. They will have to try to turn the Copa del Rey tie around and try to play a good role to fight the league competition. These are the next five games that the team led by Carlo Ancelotti will have to face:
FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Jornada 26 Liga Santander
His next appointment after eliminating Liverpool will be against FC Barcelona in the match corresponding to day 26 of LaLiga. This game will be key for Ancelotti’s men to continue with their aspirations in the league championship, a victory for the blaugrana gives them half a league.
Real Madrid vs Valladolid: Matchday 27 Santander League
After FC Barcelona will come the national team break, and Real Madrid will go back to work against Real Valladolid. We will have to see how the white team returns to form after a large part of their players march with their respective teams.
FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Return of the Copa del Rey semifinals
They will once again face FC Barcelona but this time it will not be in the league championship, it will be to play the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals at the Camp Nou. Those coached by Ancelotti are at stake in this match as they have to come back from the first leg in which they lost 1-0.
Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Matchday 28 Santander League
After the Copa del Rey tie, Madrid will play against Villarreal, a team that always puts the team coached by Ancelotti in serious trouble. After this game, Real Madrid will have the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Real Madrid vs Rival to be confirmed: first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals
After getting the pass to the quarterfinals against Liverpool, Real Madrid will have the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, the opponent is not yet known since the draw has to be made. The possible teams that he can face are: Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Benfica, Chelsea, Napoli, Manchester City or Inter Milan. The game will be played on April 11 or 12.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Time
|
competition
|
FC Barcelona
|
March, 19
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
LaLiga
|
Real Valladolid
|
april 2
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
LaLiga
|
FC Barcelona
|
5th of April
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Copa del Rey
|
Villarreal
|
April 8
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
LaLiga
|
Opponent to be confirmed
|
April 11/12
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
Champions League