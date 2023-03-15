Victim of attacks by Jordhy Thompson calls for empathy and an end to hate messages

An unfortunate event was revealed this morning in which videos showing Jordhy Thompson’s assault on a woman went viral.. This afternoon, Camila, a victim of the attacks, shared two videos on her personal Instagram account, where she referred, in a few words, to what happened and confirmed the end of the relationship. In the publication, she also asked for empathy and for the harassing messages to end.

Victim of violence by Jordhy Thompson asks for empathy

Camila Ignacia, victim of violence by Jordhy Thompson, took advantage of social networks to refer in a few words to what happened with the Colo Colo footballer, noting that she and her family have been receiving many harassing and hateful messages. Reason for which she requested empathy.

“Well, I am going to talk super fast about the topic that is on social networks. Clearly, because speculations are being made about me and it’s not fair. First I want to clarify that I never published the videos, I did not know that other people had it, I thought that only I had them”, began by saying young.

In addition, within the details that he released, he said that “I never had the intention of showing them, or publishing them, because obviously it is also embarrassing and humiliating for me, but that, say that with Jordhy (Thompson) we are no longer together. We finished today, he will be in psychological treatment and so will I”.

To end by expressing the discomfort that she and her family have felt due to the constant messages they have received, through social networks. “I have nothing more to say on the subject. Please stop your hate because it affects me, it affects me a lot. They’re calling my mom, they’re calling my grandparents, so I don’t think it’s fair to me. It is the only thing that I am going to say regarding the subject and the only thing that I ask is more empathy”.

With this, Jordhy Thompson’s ex-partner considers what happened to have ended and hopes that the harassment with the messages will end once and for all.