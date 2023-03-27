Basketball: French international Kim Tillie suffers from a testicular tumor

The Cholet club clarified on Monday that “the duration of his unavailability” was, for the moment, not known.

The interior of Cholet and French international Kim Tillie, 34, suffers from a testicular tumor and will be sidelined for surgery, his club Cholet announced on Monday March 27. “Kim will be present with the group until April 5th. The duration of his unavailability is currently unknown.“, specified the Cholet Basket on its Twitter account.

Passed by Asvel, Monaco, but also by the great Greek club Olympiacos, he participated in the World Cup in Spain in 2014, where he won a bronze medal with the France team. Kim Tillie (2.10m) has taken part in 40 games this season with the Choletais, third in the Betclic Elite. The strong winger trained at the University of Utah is the son of Laurent Tillie, the former coach of the French Olympic volleyball team champion in 2021, which also included his brother Kevin. His other brother, Killian Tillie, is also a basketball player.

Recently, the Franco-Ivorian Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller was kept away from the field for many months to treat a testicular tumor, operated on July 30. Returning to the Bundesliga pitches on January 22, he told franceinfo: sport that football had allowed him “to beat cancer.“