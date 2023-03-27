Giveaway day! Colo Colo meets his rivals in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023

The wait is over and this Monday, March 27, Colo Colo will meet its rivals in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, in a draw that will take place in the city of Luque, Paraguay.

Colo Colo turns the page after the emotional party lived at the farewell to Esteban Paredes and focuses again on what the National Championship is and its preparation for the pending match against Huachipato that will take place on Saturday, April 1 from from 12:00 p.m.

However, not only the match against the steelmakers is the one that the Cacique has in mind, since the debut for the Copa Libertadores is approaching by leaps and bounds, so Gustavo Quinteros prepares his best pieces to face both fronts. In fact, the wait for the continental tournament will live a crucial day, since This Monday the draw for the group stage of the competition will take place.

Copa Libertadores 2023 group stage draw

The formation of the group zone of the traditional international tournament will take place this Monday, March 27 from 9:00 p.m. in Chile in Luque, Paraguay. Colo Colo is present in pot number 2 and is waiting for a good draw that will allow him to advance, at least, to the round of 16.

The choice mode is known. A club will be drawn from each bolillero to position it within the respective groups. Thus, the Cacique will have a rival from raffle numbers 1, 3 and 4. Of course, You have to make a range, since the only team that Popular cannot face is Ñublense, which is located in the fourth ball pool.

In this way, today it will also be known when the debut of the Albos will be in the Copa Libertadores 2023. The first date of this phase is scheduled for the week of April 4that is, a few days after the commitment that the Eternal Champion has against Huachipato, an issue that bothered Gustavo Quinteros, due to the few days they will have rest between the two dates.

What are the drums for the 2023 Copa Libertadores group stage draw?

Bomb 1

Flamengo (Brazil)

River Plate (Argentina)

palm trees (Brazil)

Boca Juniors (Argentina)

National (Uruguay)

Athletico Paranaense (Brazil)

Independent of the Valley (Ecuador)

Olimpia (Paraguay)

Bomb 2

Freedom (Paraguay)

National Athletic (Colombia)

International (Brazil)

Barcelona (Ecuador)

Racing (Argentina)

Corinthians (Brazil)

Colo Colo (Chile)

(Chile) Fluminense (Brazil)

Bomb 3

Bolivar (Bolivia)

The Strongest (Bolivia)

Melgar (Peru)

Alianza Lima (Peru)

Argentines Jrs. (Argentina)

Metropolitan (Venezuela)

Aucas (Ecuador)

Monagas (Venezuela)

Bomb 4

Liverpool (Uruguay)

Deportivo Pereira (Colombia)

Nublense (Chile)

Board of Trustees (Argentina)

Atlético Mineiro (Brazil)

Independent Medellin (Colombia)

Sporting Cristal (Peru)

Cerro Porteño (Paraguay)

You can find all the details of the draw for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023 LIVE and ONLINE through DaleAlbo.cl from 8:45 p.m..