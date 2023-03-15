Champions League: Real Madrid reach the quarter-finals by ousting Liverpool

The Merengues did not tremble against the Reds on Wednesday in the round of 16 second leg (1-0). Karim Benzema scored the only goal of the match.

There will be no “Redmontada”. After losing heavily at Anfield in the first leg (2-5), Liverpool failed to create the feat on the lawn of Real Madrid, Wednesday, March 15, and left the Champions League by the back door, beaten again (0-1). On the occasion of the 300th meeting of C1 at the Santiago Bernabéu, Karim Benzema scored the only goal of the game to allow the Merengues to access the quarter-finals of the competition. In the other evening meeting, Naples, easy winner of Eintracht Frankfurt (3-0, 5-0 on aggregate), also qualified, and will discover the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in its season. history.