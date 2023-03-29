OM: Tudor assumes its requirements

Since his arrival on the Olympique de Marseille bench last summer, coach Igor Tudor has imposed his authority within the Marseille club. Particularly demanding with his players in relation to the physical effort required, the Croatian technician fully assumes his method.

“I’m demanding, yes, it’s true. I want us to work, because the more you work, the better it goes on Sunday. But I’m not going beyond what is possible, otherwise we would have ten injuries per week. Afterwards, if you can push 100, why stop at 60? If above 100 you get injured, then I always try to aim for 99. The problem is that not everyone don’t see things the way I do (laughs). Players quickly get used to working 50 or 60%, and suddenly my way of doing things may not please them, “recognized Tudor for L’Equipe on Wednesday.