New striker: Eintracht turn to Boniface

Lucas Alario (30) and Rafael Borré (27) are flirting with saying goodbye to Eintracht Frankfurt. Randal Kolo Muani (24) should stay, but is on the list of several top clubs and could sooner or later bring in more than 100 million euros.

So it is only logical that the squad planners from Main are looking for new options for the attack as a precaution. Among other things, sports director Markus Krösche and Co. are dealing with center forward Victor Boniface (22), reports the ‘Frankfurter Rundschau’.

The Nigerian has been playing for Belgian first division club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise since this season. And with great success: Boniface has 14 goals and eight assists in 39 appearances, is second in the league and in the Europa League in the quarter-finals against Bayer Leverkusen.

A round earlier, the Belgian Union had knocked out Berlin. Boniface scored twice in the first leg (3:3) and is said to have left a lasting impression on the Irons. If the 1.89 meter assault tank continues like this, the next step could soon follow. Maybe in the Bundesliga.