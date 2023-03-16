With goals from Lezcano, Portilla and Moya: Colo Colo beat Deportes Recoleta in a friendly match

El Cacique prepares with everything and during this day, they defeated the Primera B team 3-2 at the Monumental Stadium with scores from Darío Lezcano, Dylan Portilla and Matías Moya.

Colo Colo turned the page after the opaque goalless draw in the Superclásico and is working at full speed to leave behind this irregular start in the National Championship, where he is in seventh place and six lengths behind the leader, Universidad Católica.

Now, the cast led by Gustavo Quinteros has its mind set on what will be the game of this Saturday against Cobresal at El Cobre Stadiumas part of the ninth day of the local competition.

Colo Colo prepares with everything and defeats Recoleta in a friendly match

With the aim of arriving well prepared for this match, the Cacique played a friendly against Deportes Recoleta, where DT trained with those who have not added more minutes so that they have a competitive rhythm and are at 100% when their opportunity comes.

El Popular imposed its terms in the Monumental Stadium and he was left with a victory by 3 to 2 against the Primera B team with annotations of Dario Lezcano, Dylan Port y matias moya.

The formations that Gustavo Quinteros stopped

The first dawn formation was with Ferdinand de Paul in the bow; jeson rojas, Bruno Gutierrez, Maximilian Falcon y Daniel Gutierrez in defence; Lucas Soto, Dylan Port y Carlos Palacios in midfield; Marco Rojas, Dario Lezcano y Augustine Bouzat in attack.

Subsequently, the strategist sent to the field to Ferdinand de Paul in goal; Bruno Gutierrez, Maximilian Falcon, Daniel Gutierrez y Felipe Yanez in the rear; Dylan Port, Lucas Soto y Marco Rojas in the middle of the field; Alexander Oroz, Damian Pizarro y Matias Moya on offense.

Meanwhile, the last 11 that the teacher stopped was with Martin Ballesteros; Bruno Gutierrez, Alan Saldivia, Darko Fiamengo y Felipe Yanez; Dylan Port, Lucas Soto; Alexander Oroz, Stephen Walls, Damian Pizarro y Matias Moya.

Colo Colo and Cobresal will face each other this coming Saturday, March 18 at the El Cobre Stadium for the ninth day of the 2023 National Championship and in DaleAlbo you will be able to follow all the alternatives of this duel.