This is how Twitter reacted to Mexico’s 2-0 victory over Suriname

The Mexican team returned to soccer activity to face Suriname, after being eliminated on Friday, November 11, 2022, when they beat Saudi Arabia in the World Cup in Qatar, but it was not enough to advance to the next round of the fair. cup.
In this game, coach Diego Cocca decided to send an alternate team and saved the European players for the match against Jamaica, saving Santiago Giménez and Julián Araujo, who were active.
The Surinamese team imposed conditions and was vastly superior to Tricolor in the first half. Already for the complementary part the changes appeared and Mexico leveled the actions.
The first of the night fell to 64 ‘via Johan Vasquez, who took advantage of a set piece to push the ball and open the scoring. Only 4 minutes later, the Tricolor was nothing short of getting the second, however, Santiago Giménez flew his shot from the penalty spot.
At 82′ the second fell on the pitch of the Franklin Essed Stadion, with an own goal from Damil Dankerwho in his attempt to deflect the ball ended up putting it into his own goal.
In this way, Mexico added 3 points as a visitor in the Nations League. Now, his next commitment will be on Sunday, March 26, against Jamaica on the field of the Azteca Stadium.
This was the reaction on Twitter
Johan Vasquez’s goal.
What was most talked about on social networks was the failure of Santiago Giménez from the eleven steps.
In the first game, the player Marcelo Flores also missed a penalty against Suriname.
Humor was immediate.
The first triumph of coach Diego Cocca at the head of the Aztec team stood out.