Chelsea: Zakaria should go – who could follow?

Denis Zakaria (26) is unlikely to have a future at Chelsea. As reported by ‘Sky’, the Blues’ tendency is not to exercise the option to buy the midfielder. It is said to be over 30 million euros plus bonuses. Thus, the former Gladbacher would return to Juventus Turin at the end of the season.

The old lady signed the Swiss at the beginning of 2022 for just over ten million euros. According to the pay station, the Londoners are keeping their eyes open for a new six. The commitment of a suitable player is one of the “key priorities” of the club. FT takes a look at the rumor mill and takes a close look at the possible successor candidates.

What’s going on between Juve and Verratti?

moises caicedo

Many experts see the 21-year-old Ecuadorian from Brighton & Hove Albion as a player who could follow a path similar to N’Golo Kanté (31) and shape the six-man position in world football for years to come. No wonder the Blues were already interested in the right foot in the last winter transfer period. However, according to the Times, the Seagulls only wanted to let their talent go for a transfer fee of more than 110 million euros. Caicedo recently extended his contract until 2027, although a summer move is not out of the question. Competition threatens the Londoners from Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Arsenal FC.

Franck Kessie

Chelsea have had their eyes on the 26-year-old Ivorian since 2017. So far, however, no transfer has taken place. According to ‘Mundo Deportivo’, the FC Barcelona winner is still on the English list. Last year’s summer signing is largely left out for the Catalans, and has only made four starting XI appearances in the league this season. Nonetheless, the Blues are said to be eyeing Kessié as Kanté’s successor.

Declan Rice

Signing the 24-year-old Englishman would be significantly more expensive. “He’s a top player and he will be the British transfer record when he leaves West Ham without a doubt.”, said West Ham United manager David Moyes. The Hammers captain would also suit the Blues midfield well with his feisty style of play. What’s more, the England international could take on a senior position in the squad in the long term. The most expensive Brit to date is Jack Grealish (27), for whom Manchester City paid around 117 million euros to Aston Villa in the summer of 2021.

Amadou Onana

In the winter, the 21-year-old Belgian trailed the English FT-Blow info. Todd Boehly’s club held initial talks with the former HSV professional, but neither the player nor Everton FC were interested in ending the collaboration prematurely. Onana is a defensive midfielder for the Toffees and has been on the pitch in 25 of 26 Premier League games this season, mostly in the starting XI. In view of the rapid development that the right foot is taking, it would not be surprising if interest flared up again next summer.

Sofyan Amrabat

The 26-year-old Moroccan World Cup hero also lost his blues last winter. According to the ‘New York Times’, Boehly personally wanted to secure a transfer of the one-on-one monster, despite the signing of Enzo Fernández (22). The problem: Amrabat should first be loaned out, AC Fiorentina would only have considered a transfer for a high fee. According to ‘Mundo Deportivo’, the high-flyer’s dream destination is FC Barcelona anyway.

