Cheslea and PSG fight over the new pearl of the European midfield

In Germany there are very few teams that aspire to win important things, except for Bayern Munich. Actually, it seems that the Bundelisga is beginning to become a league for training talent ready for the world elite. It is increasingly common for German teams to sell youth pearls to the teams with the most powerful portfolios on the planet, to recall some recent cases, such as Havertz to Chelsea or Haaland to Manchester City, among other prominent names.
Once again, German soccer will be able to name several youth players that shine worldwide on the market. Of course, the name of Bellingham steals all the spotlight, but the Englishman is not the only Bundesliga talent who could make the leap in quality this summer. Within Borussia Monchengladbach, there is a young holding midfielder who plays in the style of N’Golo Knaté and several of the best teams in the world have him on the roster.
The player in question is the Frenchman Manu Koné, who at 21 is considered one of the best ‘5’ in all of German football. The Frenchman has a style of play very similar to that of Kanté and that is why he has gained an excess of suitors, and two of them ready to put an offer on the table. It’s about Chelsea and PSG, who could meet the price agreed by the German team and pay the 45 million euros they ask for their signing.
