England squad: Bellingham & scandal kicker Toney

England coach Gareth Southgate has now called up the Three Lions squad for the upcoming international break. The only representative of the Bundesliga is Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. Ivan Toney is also in the squad, although the Brentford striker is currently dominating the headlines with a betting scandal. His appointment is therefore likely to be controversial.

Two of the top stars of English football, Trend Alexander-Arnold and Raheem Sterling, will not be there. Southgate’s side will first meet Italy in the European Championship qualifier on March 23 (8:45 p.m.) and then Ukraine three days later (6 p.m.).

