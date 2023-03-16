The highest sports authority referred to the embarrassing episode that the 18-year-old footballer starred in, who was caught repeatedly assaulting his ex-partner in a nightclub. “We encourage athletes to adopt behaviors of total respect,” said the Secretary of State.

An embarrassing episode of violence has as its protagonist Jordhy Thompson, who was captured by the security cameras of a nightclub while he gave a series of blows to his ex-partner, which was quickly disclosed through social networks.

As expected, Colo Colo took action on the matter and opted for separate him from the first team. In addition, from the institution they assure that they will submit the player to a psychological treatment with the help of “specialized professionals”.

Minister Jaime Pizarro repudiates attacks by Jordhy Thompson against his ex-partner

One who raised his voice regarding this unfortunate situation was the Sports Minister, Jaime Pizarro, who categorically repudiated the actions of the footballeralthough he avoided referring directly to him.

In the first instance, the authority stated that “As the Ministry of Sport, we repudiate the case of violence in which a soccer player is involved and whose images have gone viral through social networks.

Along the same lines, the Secretary of State indicated that “in the framework of the implementation of the general protocol against sexual harassment, sexual abuse, mistreatment and discrimination, We promote that athletes adopt behaviors of total respect at all times and circumstances, with the purpose of eradicating gender violence on and off the pitch”.

Finally, the Kaiser pointed out that “We require everyone’s collaboration, especially to guarantee reparation for the victims and the non-repetition of these events.. We will continue working on lines of action in order to raise awareness and reflect on gender violence not only in football, but in all areas of sport to avoid the reiteration of these events.