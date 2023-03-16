Formula 1: Insider fuels rumors about Hamilton changing to Ferrari

F1 record champion Lewis Hamilton’s contract is about to expire, and the Mercedes driver is concerned about his future.Bild: IMAGO/PanoramiC

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari is a very tempting combination for many Formula 1 fans. The best driver of all time with 103 race victories in the most successful and prestigious team – of course, not only Hamilton fans would like that.

No wonder the Brit is repeatedly asked about a possible move to the Scuderia. He himself has admitted that he has already toyed with the idea. So far, however, Hamilton’s loyalty to his team Mercedes has always triumphed. He has been under contract with the Silver Arrows since 2013 and before that he also started at McLaren with a Mercedes drive.

However, the German F1 team has built him a competitive racing car almost every year so far. Currently, however, it looks like Hamilton has no chance of winning the title for the first time in his time at Mercedes for two seasons in a row. Red Bull is too dominant, the problems with the Silver Arrows are too big.

TV expert Martin Brundle, one of the most prominent voices in the paddock, has now fueled the rumors of an upcoming Ferrari change by the seven-time world champion.

Formula 1: That’s why Ferrari Lewis Hamilton could irritate

The former racing driver said to “Sky Sports F1” that he considered Hamilton’s stay at Mercedes to be more likely. “I think if we look at the big picture (…) there are many good reasons to stay with Mercedes,” Brundle explained in an interview with the sports broadcaster.

However, the British commentator, who knows his compatriot Hamilton better than most, also believes: “There has to be a part of Lewis that says, ‘I’d like to go to Ferrari, do like Michael Schumacher and make the team a World Cup-winning team again.’

At the season opener in Bahrain at the beginning of March, Hamilton finished in fifth place, well behind the two Red Bulls and behind the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton couldn’t get past Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in Bahrain.Bild: IMAGO/Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton could want to do the same as Senna and Schumacher

In the interview, Brundle recalls the other two racing drivers who, alongside Hamilton, are always mentioned when it comes to the greatest drivers of all time. “Senna left McLaren and went to Williams, Schumacher went to Ferrari, it took a long time but he made it,” said the commentator. Then he stated: “These great drivers aren’t afraid to go somewhere and then gather a bunch of new people and make a difference.”

Ferrari has not lived up to its claims for years either. The Scuderia won the last driver’s title in 2007. Since then, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, among others, have tried unsuccessfully to get the traditional Italian racing team back on track. If Martin Brundle has his way, Hamilton could be the next to try the Maranello project.