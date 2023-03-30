For the first time, Bravas contributes 4 footballers to the Women’s Tri

Juarez City.- With the historic appearance of four FC Juárez players, the Mexican Women’s National Team announced the call to face their next two matches on the FIFA Date of April and the first edition of MexTour W.

Yesterday afternoon, the Directorate of National Teams published the official list of players called up to the Women’s Tri for the matches on April 8 and 11, in which the appearance of midfielders Mia Zuazua and Andrea Hernández stands out, accompanied by forwards Myra Delgadillo and Jasmine Casarez, the latter of recent Mexican nationality.

Also on the list is the frontier goalkeeper from the Stade de Reims, Emily Alvarado, who has managed to establish herself as the starting goalkeeper in the French team. However, things have been complicated for the player, since in her last game against PSG she conceded four goals.

Casarez will wear the tricolor jersey for the first time, since the forward of FC Juárez is originally from California. She recently obtained Mexican nationality, so the technical director of the National Team, Pedro López Ramos, was now able to contemplate the 26-year-old player in the call. Casarez will join the group with a total of 11 games as a starter and five goals for her team in this Clausura 2023.

For their part, Mia Zuazua and Myra Delgadillo will continue their history with the National Team, Andrea Hernández will return to the team after a brief period of absence. In total, the four FC Juárez players have scored an impressive 14 goals this season, so great results are expected when they visit the Chicago Red Stars next Saturday, April 8, and two days later face the Houston Dash, both teams from the National Women’s Soccer League (NWLS) of the United States.

Through their social networks, FC Juárez congratulated the players for their recent call-up to the National Team and highlighted their importance for the institution in the current season of the Women’s MX League.