Shohei Ohtani and the stratospheric amount of money he could make in 2023

Japan was crowned champion of the World Baseball Classic, in large part to the performance of Shohei Ohtani. A player who has been marveling the world of diamonds for several years.

Throughout history, there are many legends that have set foot on the diamond, but each one in its own position. Babe Ruth was a terrific hitter, but he couldn’t replicate that as a pitcher..

Sandy Koufax is one of the greatest pitchers baseball has ever seen., but as a hitter, the truth is that he did not do so well. It’s hard to find someone to do double duty.

Sandy Koufax, one of the best pitchers in MLB history – Photo: Getty Images

Until Shohei Ohtani arrived, the player who is revolutionizing the MLB world with his incredible hitting talent like the best and to launch as only a few can.

I mean, we are looking at a player who is a diamond phenomenonwhich is not only leaving everyone speechless in baseball, but also all the brands that the oclayos are already putting in it.

Shohei Ohtani does it all on the diamond – Photo: Getty Images

Shohei Ohtnai and the incredible mark he would reach for endorsement contracts outside of baseball

The Japanese is a real spectacle on the field, because he is a great player, who he has the batters in check, for being his competition and for striking them out when he has the opportunity.

In addition, he is a quite charismatic player, he is one of those athletes who has zero haters, so He is very connected with the fans, no matter which team you go to.

And, if Shohei Ohtani manages to maintain the level in this 2023, when winter comes could become the highest paid player in the entire MLBSomething awesome.

The Japanese is the sensation of the entire MLB – Photo: Getty Images

according to LA Times, the Japanese is currently in third place of the Angels, his team, with the highest pay. First Anthony Rendón with 38 million and in second place Mike Trout with 35.45 million dollars.

Peeeeeeeeeeeeeero, that would change in December, because on reports of Sporty, Shohei Ohtani could reach 40 million revenues, only in advertising brands.

With 30 million of his contract in the Angels and those 40 million that Sportico prospects, Shohei Ohtani would set a record in the MLB. Not only would it be the highest paid, but it would destroy the income in endorsements.

Because basically, Shohei Ohtani could have those 40 million dollars of endorsementswhen his teammate Mike Trout only has five million in that category and Aaron Judge, MVP of the American League last year, only generates four million… The Japanese thing is simply spectacular!

Shohei Ohtani, the figure to watch in the MLB – Photo: Getty Images

The seasons of the Japanese in the MLB

2021

He made it to the All-Star game, he was a silver hitter, hit 46 home runs, struck out 156, was MLB MVP and as a pitcher he had a 3.18 ERA.

2022

He also made the All-Star Game, pitched 34 home balls, struck out 219 batters, he was fourth in the voting for the Cy Young and was second in the fight for the MVP with 2.33 ERA.

