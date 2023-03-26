News from the Rings of Power, Immersive View being deployed, the Nintendo Switch 2 more powerful than ever, this is the recap of the week

While a study by Open AI researchers reveals that some professions could be replaced by AI, a screenshot from GTA6 reveals stunning image quality and a new rumor suggests that the Nintendo Switch 2 could be powered by the power NVIDIA Tegra Orin chip. This week, we tell you everything we know about the Immersive View feature and the second season of the Rings of Power.

What do we know about the second season of The Rings of Power?

Did you love the first season of The Rings of Power? Still a little patience, the sequel may not be released before 2024. To help you wait, we have prepared a file for you where we share everything we know: number of episodes, plot, casting and first images.

According to OpenAI, many professions could disappear because of ChatGPT

The capabilities of ChatGPT are constantly expanding, and a recent study by researchers from OpenAI and the University of Pennsylvania reveals that many professions could be replaced by artificial intelligence. While the professionsmanufacturing, agriculture and mining” are the least at risk, some workers could be replaced by GPT. Go to our dedicated news to discover the list of the most exposed professions.

Immersive View: what we know about this new feature

Google’s Immersive View feature is starting to roll out and should simplify the experience for Google Maps users. Thanks to this new tool, you will now be able to have access to aerial views of many places, you will have access to more suggestions of places to discover and you will be able to easily switch from day mode to night mode.

The Nintendo Switch 2 could feature an NVIDIA Tegra Orin chip

The Nintendo Switch 2 is once again being talked about: this time, the rumor is about its power. According to the Korean informant @OreXdait could indeed be that the Nintendo console is powered by an NVIDIA Tegra Orin chip, engraved in 5nm, much more powerful than the Tegra X1 chip which the current Switch benefits from.

GT6: impressive graphics quality

A screenshot of a night scene in the pre-alpha version of GTA6 has just surfaced and the quality of the image has the community amazed. Indeed, it is clear that Rockstar plans to offer sublime graphics. Internet users did not hide their enthusiasm and the rave reviews under the photo multiplied. The game, expected for 2024 or 2025, promises to be particularly magnificent.

Our tests of the week

Philips 65OLED937: excellent Dolby Atmos sound and a fabulous Ambilight device

Certainly the Philips 65OLED937 is not given, since it is available from 3499 euros (excluding promotion), but you will not be disappointed with the sound and light show offered by this television. Indeed, Philips offers here a device with a beautiful LG OLED EX panel, but also the Ambilight light device and a Bowers & Wilkins soundbar. We also love its unique complete and backlit remote control. Only downside, the interface of the Philipps 65OLED937 is a bit cluttered and you get lost in the many settings.

Nothing Ear 2: interesting software and hardware improvements

This second version of Nothing headphones comes with some nice improvements over the brand’s first true wireless headphones. During our test, we appreciated the general sound quality, the effective active noise cancellation, the comfortable fit and the Hi-Res certification. Even if the transparent design is still pleasant, we would have liked it to change a little compared to the 2021 model. Note that the price of the Nothing Ear 2 is a little high compared to the competition.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: an almost perfect OLED laptop

Samsung hits hard with this ultrabook convertible tablet almost flawless. We love its OLED screen, good performance, excellent battery life and quality speakers. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 offers a precise display definition and we appreciated the Full HD webcam, even if we regret that it is not compatible with Windows Hello. The only downside is that the slab is sometimes a little shiny.

