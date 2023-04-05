Nico Williams closes his social networks after the insults received

The bad face of social networks has come to light after the Copa del Rey match between Athletic Club and Osasuna. The locals needed to come back from 1-0 in the first leg and Nico Williams had two balls in his boots that could perfectly end up inside the red nets, but he erred in the execution of both. With the goal almost empty, alone and with time to think, Nico sent the two balls over the crossbar and to the regret of all the lions, in extra time, the dream of reaching the final vanished with Pablo Ibáñez’s goal.
The San Mamés fans showed their affection for him during the clash against Osasuna and even gave him an ovation after one of the mistakes made in front of goal, but the comments on social networks were not long in coming. The young footballer from Navarra has chosen to close his social networks after the lack of respect and insults received.
“This page is not available. The link you selected may not work or the page may have been removed,” currently states, for example, the link to Nico Williams’ Instagram.
The negative face of the networks has appeared in one of the worst moments for the Athletic Club footballer. The result did not show what was seen on the field, since Bilbao was the clear dominator of the clash, having chances of all colors and the result could have been perfectly 4-0, but football does not understand merit.
Nico Rodríguez, an authorized voice of Athletic Club, has spoken on social networks about what happened with Nico:
”And to all of you who have riddled a 20-year-old boy until the RRSS had to be deleted. You do not understand anything and you are not from Athletic. You are ashamed,” wrote the journalist from El Chiringuito.