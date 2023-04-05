Leipzig: Looking for a new boss for Eberl

In addition to Max Eberl (49) as Managing Director Sport and Rouven Schröder (47) as Sport Director, the executive floor at RB Leipzig is to be expanded. As reported by ‘Sport Bild’, the people of Leipzig are working on signing a successor to Oliver Mintzlaff (47). Mintzlaff was the main person responsible at RB until he left office in November 2022. He held both the office of chairman of the board and that of managing director at the Saxons.

Continue below the ad

The Mintzlaff successor would also be Eberl’s new boss, who took over at RB in early December. The situation in Leipzig is tense and the current season has not gone according to plan so far. The pressure in the whole club is increasing. Leipzig is currently in danger of missing out on qualifying for the Champions League. RB is currently fifth in the table, two points behind SC Freiburg.

reading tip

Baku: Four top clubs on track