6 are the DT’s that sound to sit on the available bench of Chelsea

Almost like a Mario Kart race, so are the supposed candidacies to occupy the vacant managerial position at Chelseaquite a complicated job.

To put context, only this season they have had two technicians, many millions of euros spent and a terrible season in which they will be left out of European positions.

This is the panorama of Chelsea, which It started with Thomas Tuchel on the bench and after several problems, they brushed him off of the charge. Graham Potter, ran out of magic and did not honor his last name to save the ‘Blues’.

Graham Potter, seven months with Chelsea and a total failure – Photo: Getty Images

Basically, Chelsea is in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, but they had to dance with one of the ugliest, Real Madrid and that is, the Champions in their last bullet, literally.

Because in the Premier League it is quite far from the Champions League positions, in one of those and if things go well, they could aspire to the Europa League, that is, Being champion of the ‘Orejona’ is the only way to stay in the tournament for the following season.

Season of failures at Chelsea and aimlessly – Photo: Getty Images

Chelsea and its not very encouraging outlook

Graham Potter left the team sunk in the Premier League, is in 11th place (as of April 4) and a truly urgent change is needed, because there are more than 600 million that are going into a tailspin.

Chelsea need a lot of things to be able to improve, but mainly a DT who makes a chip change in the dressing room and someone who changes his face in training and on the playing field.

And it is that, on the playing field, there are very specific aspects that must be improved and we will analyze them in detail here. We go on the offensive, because they are not giving a.

Joao Félix came as a solution and has not been able to meet the goals – Photo: Getty Images

Kai Havertz is the goal man, without being a nominal center forward and who has had to adapt to the positionsince he has seven goals, one assist and an average of 2.1 shots per game, 1.2 key passes per game and 2.6 turnovers per game.

To see how badly they are doing offensively and that their reinforcements are not working, Noni Madueke, Mikhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernández and David Datro Fofana, They have not scored any goal, being offensive players.

In defence, things are not so bad, because although they have lost key games, the players have good numbers. Chelsea’s problem lies in the goal, because with Kepa Arrizabalaga, they are not raffling off and they miss Mendy too much.

How to best exemplify the bad moment? Well, simple, N’Golo Kante missed a large part of the season due to injury, but he put up such good numbers in the few minutes he played that it is in the top 10 overall for Chelsea’s season.

N’Golo Kante, still one of Chelsea’s best – Photo: Getty Images

Who are the ones that sound to be the new DT of the ‘Blues’?

There is plenty of money and although they have already spent a lot on transfers, surely They won’t mind splurging a little more to sign a coach capable of lifting Chelsea.

If money is not a fight, then, the board of the London team You must convince one of the following six candidates to take the team in the middle of a crisis, but with the prize of a possible Champions League.

Candidates to lead Chelsea

Here comes the important thing, because according to the TelegraphChelsea have contacted Luis Enrique, former Spain coach and Julian Nagelsmann, recently fired from Bayern Munich.

Julian Nagelsmann said goodbye to the bench of the Bavarian giant – Photo: Getty Images

But, they have also noticed some Premier League coaches, well Roberto de Zerbi and his work at Brighton draw a lot of attention from the ‘Blues’.

In accordance with The SunMauricio Pochettino is another of the names that sound and are available, in addition, other DT’s that have a job and are on the radar are: Luciano Spalletti of Napoli and Oliver Glasner of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Luciano Spalletti, actual DT of Napoli – Photo: Getty Images

The Chelsea market is on and there are several who are making noise, but only one will be chosen to take over the club and try to save the ship, which seems to be sinking more and more.

