Cocca does not assure the call of ‘Chicharito’ to the National Team

CDMX.- Diego Cocca, coach of the National Team, said that he will call the players who are going through a better time to play the friendly against the United States on April 19, although he acknowledged that the call will depend on the permits granted by the clubs, taking into account Note that it is not FIFA Date.

The coach was evasive on two occasions when asked if he would take Tricolor’s all-time top scorer, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, into account for this match.

“I have to evaluate not only the player but also the moment that is happening and I have to wait for the weekend to be able to analyze. I have communication with him and I want to know if he is okay, I want to listen to him,” he explained in a videoconference.

“We take into consideration everyone, both from the League and from Europe, as well as from the MLS, everyone is able to represent the Country, we are also clear that since it is not a FIFA date, some clubs are not going to lend the players, We want to summon the best to face this game”.

Cocca pointed out that the friendly against the North American team is a Clásico and he wants to win it, because of the confidence it will give them for the next matches in the Nations League and the Gold Cup.

“I fully agree that the rivalry between the United States and Mexico is historic, that’s why I say that it is a privilege to be part of it. We are very excited, motivated to face the United States, we are generating a context and a winning mentality because beating the United States United, it is an important step and a share of confidence, we know it will be difficult, but we are going to prepare in the best way,” he added.

Cocca ruled out being under pressure after what he experienced in the duel against Jamaica, where he was booed.

“I don’t feel pressured, I feel privileged to be able to lead another game for the National Team, and I’m happy,” he said.

He also stressed that he feels Mexican to live this Classic with feeling and intensity.

“Yes of course (I feel Mexican), I feel in a privileged position to be able to give this country what it gave me as a player, in the family, in the professional, I take it with the greatest responsibility and joy, and with great desire to do things well so that the people of Mexico are happy,” he added.

Regarding the United States, he said that it is a group with a structure, beyond the names it has, it knows how to play on the counterattack, that it plays intensely, that it knows transitions.

“It corresponds to modern football and for us it will be a test, we have to grow and prepare ourselves more and more for the teams that come,” he stressed.

America goes young

Anthony Hudson, interim technical director of the United States National Team, reported that the friendly duel on April 19 against Mexico will be played by a majority of young MLS players.

This duel will serve as preparation for the Semifinal of the Nations League.

“The team will be made up of a base of MLS players. We would like to have the same players that will be in the Nations League and Gold Cup, but it will be difficult since it is not a FIFA Date. We hope to be able to incorporate some Sub players -20, it would be great for them personally, for their value as players”, he detailed in a videoconference.