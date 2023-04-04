Coach job for Cambiasso?

After Olympiakos Piraeus announced the resignation of coach Michel only yesterday, the search for a suitable successor is in full swing. According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Esteban Cambiasso is a highly regarded candidate.

The Argentinian, who is currently demonstrating his expertise as a commentator on ‘Sky’, played for Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Piraeus himself, among others. With the Greeks, the then six would gain his first experience on the coaching bench. Both the championship and the national cup can still be won this season.

