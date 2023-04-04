Palmeiras: the pressure, Endrick’s confession

Last December, Palmeiras striker Endrick (16) was officially recruited by Real Madrid for 60 million euros (bonus included). While waiting to land with the Meringues at the age of majority, the Brazilian has had trouble managing the pressure around him since this transfer (see here). For GQ magazine, the native of Taguatinga was lucid about his situation.

“Sometimes I wonder, ‘Why did they impose so much media on me?’ I didn’t ask for anything like that. There are situations that cross the line: ‘Ah, he’s the new Pel’. No one will be Pel, he’s the king of football. But there’s nothing do now, you can’t ask people not to talk about my life. I’ve always said that I would like to have all the Brazilians near me, but I understand more and more that it’s not possible and that there will always be people to attack me,” Endrick whispered.