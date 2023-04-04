Who broadcasts the Colo Colo matches in the Copa Chile 2023?

Colo Colo will have to face Santiago City for the round of 16 of the North Central Zone. The Cacique will seek a place in the next round as a visitor at the Monumental Stadium, in a match that will be broadcast.

Colo Colo is focused on what will be his debut in the Copa Libertadores. The Cacique will face Deportivo Pereira for the first date of Group F of the international tournament, where he will seek to add his first victory. After that meeting, those led by Gustavo Quinteros will think about their next duel that will be valid for the Copa Chile 2023 against Santiago City.

This new competition will bring with it a new format. Both the teams that joined this phase and those that qualified from the previous one will be divided into four different regional zones and the winner of each of them will qualify for the semifinals. After that, and the two winners are known, the grand final of this 2023 will be played. It is worth mentioning that the champion of this edition will achieve his quota for the Copa Libertadores 2024.

How to see Colo Colo in the Copa Chile 2023?

Although not all the matches of this Phase will be broadcast, from the National Championship website it was confirmed that the duel that will take place in Pedrero between Colo Colo and Santiago City will have transmission both on TV and Streaming.

The official channel for this new version of the Copa Chile will be TNT Sports. Thus, for the match that Macul’s squad holds this weekend, both TNT Sports HD as TNT Sports 2 will be the channels that have the rights to broadcast the event. In addition, it can also be seen via Streaming, where through the TNT Stadium platform you can enjoy the duel of the Eternal Champion.

Let’s remember, that The match between the Albos and the squad from the Metropolitan region is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 from 6:30 p.m. at the Monumental Stadium. The winner of said match will face off in the quarterfinals of the Regional Zone against the winner between Unión La Calera and Trasandino.