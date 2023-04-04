The statements of ‘Tuca’ Ferretti to those who criticize him for his way of playing with Cruz Azul

Ricardo Ferretti is one of the most winning coaches in the history of Mexican soccer. The Mexican naturalized Brazilian strategist has to his credit seven MX League titles, four Champion of Champions, one Copa MX and two Concacaf Champions Leagues. “Tuca” is known for being a coach who gives results, but is also characterized by his discipline and balanced style of play.
Ferretti is a coach who builds his teams from back to front and his formula has given him many successes. During his time in charge of Tigres de la UANL, the ‘mustachioed’ was criticized by his own fans on many occasions for his style of play and his lack of offensive proposition. Despite taking Cruz Azul out of its bad moment in the Clausura 2023 tournament, a sector of the followers of the Machine has begun to criticize the style of play of ‘Tuca’.
The Brazilian coach was recently questioned about the way he approaches the games and about his football ideology, which is considered by many to be “defensive.”
“Suddenly they tell me: ‘your team defended with ten or eleven’. And I answer: ‘how many do you defend with then?’ (…) That sounds strange to me. My team defends with eleven and that’s how it will continue to be. When we don’t have the ball, everyone defends. And when we have the ball, everyone attacks. It’s a simple football situation.”
– Ricardo Ferretti
In his speech, Ricardo Ferretti stated that Cruz Azul will continue working to keep zero against, but that he always insists to his players on the importance of scoring a goal.