The moving story of the girl who accompanied Bianca BelAir in her Wrestlemania 39 presentation

The true heroine of Wrestlemania 39 was not Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Lita or Bianca BelAir. That place is saved for a little girl, who is not even a fighter.

Well yes, in the second night of Wrestlemania 39two fights where women were involved were prepared for the “showcase of the immortals”.

First, a team fight between women: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Natalya Neidhart, Liv Morgan and Raquel Gonzalez, and Sonya Deville with Chelsea Green.

And then, Bianca BelAir defended her Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka. It was a barbaric battalion, in which ‘The EST’ took the victory to retain his title and secure a new victory at Wrestlemania 39.

But, the most important thing about night two of Wrestlemania 39 -and the first night too- did not happen in the ring, but in a presentation and it was in Bianca BelAir’s, well hid a story of professionalism, maturity, love and a lot of strength.

The Divas of Compton and the story of one of their girls at Wrestlemania 39

Who are they Divas of Compton? It is an animation group located in Compton, California and they are quite famous, because have been on the ‘Americans Got Talent’ showsbesides, they had a show at the 2022 super bowl and other performances.

And in Wrestlemania 39 accompanied Bianca BelAir at her presentation entrance during the most important show of the year in WWE. It was quite a show and the reflectors were stolen.

Especially, a small contortionist who made a very striking and talented performancein which Bianca BelAir walked out on stage before defending her championship.

Until then, the story of this little girl was unknown, but Triple H after Wrestlemania 39 made sure the world knew his inspiring story.

The little girl’s inspiration to go out with Bianca BelAir in the “Showcase of the Immortals”

With tears in his eyes, Triple H told the story of that little girl who stole the eyes of the fans at Wrestlemania 39 and who, unfortunately he had lost his mom that same day.

“I wanted to offer condolences, thoughts and prayers. We were informed that your mother passed away this morning.. She is the girl who was the contortionist with whom Bianca dancedsaid Triple H.

“To see everyone rally for her, to see everyone come to me to tell me and then do what we do, which is give her that chance and that moment with Bianca (BelAir), and create a moment for her on the worst day of her life that she will never forget“, finished.

Definitely, the most emotional moment of the entire Wrestlemania 39 happened before our eyes and only a few in dressing rooms could realize how emotional it could have been for that little warrior.

