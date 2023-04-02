L1: Lille 1-0 Lorient (mid-time)

Clearly superior to their opponent, Lille logically leads against Lorient (1-0) at the end of the first period of this match counting for the 29th day of Ligue 1.

There was only one team in the first period. Lille totally dominated the debates and Cabella’s opener rewarded Les Dogues’ good start (1-0, 13′). And that of his number 10. Before his goal, the former Montpellier had already obtained two clear chances on a shot against and another above. Behind, Mannone prevented him from scoring a double when he had just caught Met cold on a hook before hitting the near post.

This first act was therefore a real ordeal for the Hakes. suffocated by the opposing pressure and overwhelmed on each Lille offensive action, the men of Rgis Le Bris did not exist in the game and did not attempt the slightest shot on the goal of LOSC, which lived an almost perfect first 45 minutes . Almost, because Paulo Fonseca still lost Ounas to a thigh injury after half an hour of play.