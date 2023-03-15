Nintendo expects a “strong performance” from the Switch in the coming years

Given that the Switch is still selling like hot cakes, it’s no surprise that the Japanese gaming company is in no rush to release a follow-up console. In an interview with AP News Regarding this very thing, Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, said the following:

“As we enter the seventh year for the Nintendo Switch, sales are still strong. I think we still have a very very strong lineup coming. As Mr. Furukawa (Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa) said recently, we’re entering uncharted territory with the platform. It’s exciting to see that demand is still there. So nothing to announce on any future console or device, but we are still feeling very bullish about Nintendo Switch.”

As Bowser continued his reasoning, he hinted at Nintendo’s expectations for the Switch in the coming years:

“We feel very confident that the Switch can have a strong performance over the next few years is that it is still truly that unique device that you can play in a variety of ways, at home, on the go.”

A Switch successor is expected to be released next year, but it sounds like there is still a lot of life left in the Switch.