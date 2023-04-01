Nintendo Switch: Grab These 3 Flash Sales On Consoles And Games At Amazon (Up To 40% Off)

What if today, you treat yourself to the performance and assertive style of the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition? The giant Amazon offers you good deals on the hybrid console and on two popular games that will allow you to get the most out of it.
Amazon offers many great deals on Nintendo Switch games and consoles right now. The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition console is priced at 339.49 euros instead of 569 euros. A good opportunity to offer you this “3.0” version of the Nintendo console with an OLED screen, larger and more efficient in terms of display. Not to mention that this screen change is not the only improvement that the hybrid console has benefited from: the console’s dock now includes an Ethernet port reducing in-game latency, while the back of the console is transformed into a support freely tiltable for table use thereof.
Nintendo Switch: the OLED console and 2 games to grab on sale at Amazon
You can find the Pokémon Sparkling Diamond game with a 33% discount on Amazon, the game thus costing 39.99 euros against 59.99 euros as usual. The opportunity for you to embark on your own Pokémon epic. On the program: exploring the Sinnoh region and its Mont Couronné alongside your first adventure companion, to choose from among Tortipouss, Ouisticram and Tiplouf. You will be able to build a formidable team of pocket monsters in order to triumph over the Pokémon Masters League and defeat Team Galaxy and the fearsome Cynthia.
The New Super Mario Bros Deluxe game benefits from a 25% discount and is displayed at 44.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros. The goal of this adventure game playable in solo or up to 4 players in multiplayer: reach Princess Peach’s castle taken hostage by Bowser and thwart the latter’s Machiavellian plans while collecting coins along the way. However, beware of Bowser’s enemies and minions! These will mark your route on more than 160 courses. Finally, you can play solo or multiplayer in many game modes including a time trial mode.
