Child abuse: legal tightening drafted

The turquoise-green coalition has worked out its package of measures against child abuse and is sending the tightening of sexual criminal law for assessment. The Ministry of Justice announced today that the production or offering of a large number (from 30 photos/videos) of depictions of abuse is possible in the future for up to five years in prison.

Bans on activities for convicts have been revised, there should be a seal of approval for child protection and more advice.

Zadic: Also “targeted prevention”

“Every child has the right to grow up free of violence! We have therefore put together a package of measures that covers all aspects and is intended to ensure the greatest possible safety for our children,” emphasized Justice Minister Alma Zadic (Greens). In addition to harsher penalties, the reform includes “targeted prevention” and a new legal concept.

In terms of criminal prosecution, possession of child abuse material should now face up to two years’ imprisonment instead of one year, but up to three years’ imprisonment for child abuse material involving underage minors.

Expertise of the authorities should be expanded

In order to ensure an extension of the ban on activities for offenders who have already been convicted, the previous requirement for activity or the intention to act at the time of the offense should be eliminated, it was explained. The Cyber ​​Crime Competence Center (C4) in the Federal Criminal Police Office will be expanded and the expansion of expertise in the public prosecutor’s offices and in the state criminal investigation offices will be promoted.