EDITO – The interview with Emmanuel Macron, “is an attempt to close the soap opera and demobilize”

Leave a Comment / News / By / March 21, 2023
EDITORIAL - "It may not be changing the Prime Minister that Emmanuel Macron needs, but changing the way he governs"
Olivier Dubois, freelance journalist held hostage for nearly 2 years in Mali, expected in France on Tuesday
After the failure of the motions of censure with 9 votes, can Élisabeth Borne stay?
Pension reform: the transpartisan censure motion rejected by 9 votes
Patrick Vignal (Renaissance): "We must suspend" the pension reform
The PS mayor of Paris Center asks the demonstrators "that their anger is expressed in another way"
Ariel Weil, PS mayor of Paris Center: "Apparently no major damage, but quite a bit of small damage and damaged furniture"
Mathilde Panot (LFI): "There is violence in this country, it is to want to impose two years firm on the whole of the population"
Mathilde Panot (LFI): "Emmanuel Macron must withdraw this pension reform, because it is illegitimate from start to finish"
Jean-Charles Larsonneur (Horizons) calls on the executive to "a new method of government"
Jean-Charles Larsonneur (Horizons): "There is a form of ransacking that is organized in the city of Brest"
Pierre-Henri Dumont (LR): "We cannot criticize the pseudo-democratic action of the government and, at the same time, say that there is legitimacy in the street"
Sébastien Chenu (RN): "Madame Borne has to pack"
