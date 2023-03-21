In the midst of the scandal, the great joy that Wanda Nara was able to give Telefe

Yesterday was not one more for Wanda Nara. The long-awaited debut of the new edition of “MasterChef” on Telefe finally arrived.

Let’s remember that the media was specially chosen by Telefe to be ahead of the culinary contest where Damián Betular, Donato de Santis and Germán Martitegui serve as jurors. For his part, Wanda Nara seems to have exceeded everyone’s expectations on “MasterChef”.

“MasterChef” debuted last night at 9:30 p.m.

To the surprise of many, the interventions of Wanda Nara at the beginning of the reality show that is broadcast by Telefe they were not bad at all, and apparently the public was much more expectant than was believed.

“MasterChef” started above double digits with 15 points, and climbed to peaks of more than 25 rating points at its premierewhere it was possible to see how Damián Betular, Donato de Santis and Germán Martitegui tasted the dishes of the applicants to enter the contest.

The program was only surpassed in rating by “Big Brother”, which had peaks of 26 points.

The program led by Mauro Icardi’s wife It airs every night in the preview of “Big Brother”, so we will have to see what happens when the cycle headed by Santiago del Moro comes to an end next Monday in terms of audience levelwhich will focus the cooking contest on its own.

rising career

It was recently confirmed that it will be Wanda Nara who accompanies Marley nothing more and nothing less than in conducting the “Martín Fierro” awards.

Luis Ventura, president of APTRA, confirmed the news on his América TV program.

Everything indicates that the now television partner of Damián Betular, Donato de Santis and Germán Martitegui is taking firm steps on the path to becoming a true star not only for Telefe, but for the entire national small screen. Who’d say.