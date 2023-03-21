A man from Rosario died in Bariloche after being compacted by a garbage truck

A tragic accident shook Bariloche. A man died of suffocation after being crushed by a garbage collection service truck. It was this Monday at 5:40 p.m. and after a series of inquiries they managed to find the identity of the victim. The man was identified as Esteban Andrés Barrios, a 34-year-old from Rosario who had come to the Patagonian city to work as a street artist.

According to the investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office ruled out any hypothesis of criminality in its preliminary report, so the possibility that the man entered the container by his own means is gaining strength.

In relation to the procedure they carried out to remove the body from the collection truck, the prosecutor in charge, Gerado Miranda, told the local press that the container had to be dismantled and then transferred to the truck to the municipal landfill site and to be able to work in the extraction of the body to transfer it to the morgue. There the autopsy was carried out, the preliminary report of which indicated that the cause of death was suffocation.

In an official report it was detailed that, once they were located and preserved, the Criminalistics personnel of the Río Negro Police proceeded to collect evidence. The Judicial Investigation Brigade also worked, interviewing some witnesses who provided relevant information. Meanwhile, in the afternoon, the images from different camera systems in the city were analyzed to determine the circumstances of the victim’s entry into the container and the latest movements made in the downtown area.

The victim’s family was informed this Monday of the tragic event and the actions for the delivery of the body are already being coordinated once they arrive in Bariloche.