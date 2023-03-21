Wagner group: Putin’s cook asks the Russian Ministry of Defense for help

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin sent a letter to the Russian defense minister asking for support.Image: imago / ITAR-TASS / Mikhail Metzel

International

The city of Bakhmut is in the Russian war of aggression against the Ukraine become a symbol. The city has been highly competitive since last summer. After a few meters of shifting the front line for a long time, the fighting has become even bloodier in recent weeks.

The city is the main part of the line of defense between the cities of Siversk and Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, established after the Russian conquest of Sieverodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Prigozhin expects a major Ukrainian offensive

Above all, the mercenary army group Wagner is active in the region. And their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, also known as “Putin’s cook,” has now asked the Russian Defense Ministry for help. Reason for the alarm: Loud “Spiegel“Prigozhin expects a major Ukrainian offensive at the end of March or beginning of April.

The magazine quotes from the letter that Putin’s cook is said to have written to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. To be on the safe side, Prigozhin published the correspondence again in his press service. The “Spiegel” quotes Prigozhin:

“I ask you to take all necessary measures to prevent the private military enterprise Wagner from being cut off by the main forces of the Russian army, which would lead to negative consequences for the military special operation.”

After harsh criticism of Schoigu, the call for help follows

Exciting: It is the first time that the Wagner boss has published such a request. Until now, he was better known for his harsh criticism of Shoigu’s warfare.

The “Spiegel” continues to quote the letter: “The Wagner units currently control around 70 percent of Bachmut and continue their attacks until full liberation.” The Wagner mercenaries are said to be the only Russian soldiers currently stationed in Bakhmut. The Russian army, on the other hand, is said to be active in other front sections of the Donetsk region, according to Prigozhin.

The content of the letter is said to have been information about the formation of the Ukrainian armed forces – however, the Wagner boss probably remained guilty of where he got this information from.

Should the city fall, the route to the major cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk would open up for Russian troops. This would bring a complete conquest of the Donetsk region closer.