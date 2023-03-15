Nintendo Switch Lite: where to buy this console at the best price?

The Nintendo Switch Lite was released in 2019 and is intended to be a handheld-only console. With an official price of 199.99 euros, it is possible to find it a little cheaper at certain specialized retailers.

Nintendo Switch Lite: where to buy it at the best price in 2023

Nintendo released the Nintendo Switch Lite on July 17, 2019, after the release of the first Switch in 2017. Unlike the latter, the Lite version is absolutely not a home console. It is not possible to play on your TV with this version. However, if you are a gamer on the go, the Nintendo Switch Lite is the best portable console especially from the point of view of quality / price ratio.

Nintendo Switch Lite Corail 169.90€ See 199.99€ See 199.99€ See 216.18€ See 232.97€ See 233.01€ See More offers Nintendo Switch Lite Jaune 130€ See 196.18€ See 199.98€ See 199.99€ See 199.99€ See 199.99€ See More offers

She displays an official price of 199.99 euros against 269 euros for the Nintendo Switch V2. The latter has seen its price drop below 299.99 euros recently. On the other hand, we find the Nintendo Switch OLED with a price of around 310 euros from specialist retailers.

In terms of technical characteristics, the Nintendo Switch Lite is equipped a 5.7-inch LCD touch screen in 720p definition (against 6.2 inches for the original Switch), a format more than enough to enjoy these games. The console weighs only 280 gramsa small weight that allows you to carry the console everywhere.

In terms of autonomy, it will take between 3 and 7 hours before having to recharge the console (compared to 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. for the Switch V2). On this point, everything will depend on the game you are playing. For storage, the Nintendo Switch, has 32 GB of storage capacitybut it is of course possible to add a Micro SD memory card to increase its capacity.

On the game side, the prices are the same as for other versions of the Nintendo Switch. And as always, you can get them in dematerialized version on the Nintendo Shop or in a physical version at specialized retailers. Moreover, it seems that the prices of Nintendo games are starting to increase.