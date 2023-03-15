Currently, Netflix leads the streaming market with its more than 230 million subscribers globally.

As part of the launch of the third season of ‘Ted Lasso’, Nike has been confirmed as the sponsor of AFC Richmond, the team that stars in the Apple TV+ series that is even part of the FIFA 23 team catalogue.

In the so-called “battle of the streaming” In reality, there are few leading platforms, although the market is wide and diverse enough, and everything indicates that it could even grow more.

As of today, hundreds of millions of people around the world have entered the broad video streaming market, there, where Netflix continues to lead the race with its more than 230 million subscribers.

However, just over 200 million have their own profile on Amazon Prime Video, these two companies being the ones that have somehow managed to position themselves in an increasingly competitive market.

However, along the way, spaces like Disney Plus, HBO Max, among others, continue to go strong and gain more followers over the years, thanks to their content that is already part of the digital conversation. as happened recently with ‘The Last of Us’, the HBO Max series, which has caused quite a stir among its fans.

From this perspective, we can talk about the streaming it is almost permanently changing the habits of viewers, although traditional television still has a wide audience.

Nike gains patronage of AFC Richmond, de ‘Ted Lasso’

It is certainly no secret that the streaming It definitively changed the consumption habits of many people, an industry that, little by little, has added several companies that see a good opportunity in the environment to reach a greater number of consumers.

One of them is Apple, the technology giant that launched its Apple TV+ service a few years ago, with which it directly competed in the market dominated by Netflix.

Today, According to data from MediaPlayNews, Apple TV+ has more than 25 million paying subscribers in Mexico alone. In addition, there were around 50 million users around the world who were accessing the SVOD platform through promotions, as the service is available free of charge for one year with the purchase of the new Apple. devices.

One of his biggest bets at present is the series ‘Ted Lesso’, which, today, has launched its third season that will finish uploading until May 31.

As part of this launch, Nike has decided to join the sponsorship of the AFC Richmond club, protagonist of the series

In addition to Nike, Apple has other merchandise ready with brands such as Airbnb, a Monopoly set and another game that includes the UNO brand, this without counting the fact that AFC Richmond is part of the FIFA 23 team catalog, a interesting bet if we consider that this could be the last season of the series, although this has not been confirmed.

