No counter-candidates for the criticized football base – Gianni Infantino can continue as president of Fifa: “Know there are some haters”

There were no counter-candidates – and Gianni Infantino gets to continue bossing the international football association Fifa for another four years. Nordic representatives refrained from applauding when the re-election was complete.

It was in 2016 that scandal-ridden Sepp Blatter was forced out of his long-standing post as FIFA president.

His general secretary Gianni Infantino stepped in instead. Seven years later, many people, especially in Football Europe, are asking what has gotten better.

But even more have a positive attitude towards the Swiss jurist. Re-election was hammered through at a congress in Rwanda today – Infantino gets to continue for four more years in the world of football’s most powerful post when no rival candidate even stood up.

– To all those who love me, I know there are many, and to those who hate me, I know there are some – I love you all, Infantino said before the international soccer crowd in Kigali.

Has widespread support

Infantino, who was unopposed even when he was re-elected for the first time, has endured a lot of criticism during his years as a football base.

The storm of criticism reached new levels in connection with the controversial Qatar World Cup a few months ago. Before the championship, Infantino went on the attack against the West, while he was not particularly concerned about the criticism of human rights surrounding the tournament.

But the fact is that the 52-year-old has enormous support – outside of Europe.

Infantino has managed to increase Fifa’s income, which has meant more money for the coffers of smaller football nations. Additionally, his plans for expanded championships have been received positively in these countries.

Fifa has 211 member countries – and in November the confederation itself stated that over 200 of them support the incumbent.

The countries that think differently include at least some Nordic nations such as Denmark, Norway and Sweden, as well as Germany. According to Norwegian media, Danish, English, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish and German representatives chose not to applaud as Infantino was now re-elected.

This counts as Infantino’s second term as chairman, and it runs until 2027. After that, he can still be elected for another term.