Nokia on the home stretch: 4G on the moon later this year



Launched years ago, now on the home stretch: Nokia is preparing to launch a prestigious space project. A 4G network is to be set up on the moon for NASA and the Artemis mission. The system is set to prove itself this year.





Nokia starts mission to the moon: 4G network is to be stretched

It was announced at the Mobile World Congress 2023, now the official confirmation follows. After starting the project several years ago and with a slight delay, Nokia can report that a 4G network will probably be installed on the moon for the first time this year. The corresponding technology has almost been developed, but one still speaks cautiously of an “optimistic goal”. “If the hardware is ready and validated, as it appears, there is a real chance that they can start in 2023,” a spokesman for the company recently told CNBC.



Once all preparations have been completed, the necessary technology is then brought onto the trajectory towards the moon by a SpaceX rocket. However, the Falcon 9’s thrust is not sufficient to carry the mission all the way to our satellite. The landing unit has its own drive system on board, developed in cooperation with the US company Intuitive Machines. Nokia also has a fixed schedule for the tests on the moon. After a successful landing, the lander will first deploy a small rover.

landing and testing

While the landing unit acts as a base station for setting up the 4G network, the mobile probe serves as a test receiver. “The rover will have two objectives: first, to test short-range communications up to a few hundred meters, and second, to test long-range communications of two to three kilometers,” the company said. The duration of the mission is therefore “several weeks”.

