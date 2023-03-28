Netflix: the new releases for April 2023 with an absolute masterpiece and a nugget

What’s new on Netflix? Here are the new films and series of April 2023 with a monument of cinema, an inventive thriller or even Korean productions.

After the Disney+ program, it’s time to see how Netflix subscribers are going to be eaten with the April 2023 new releases. The streaming platform gave it all in March with unreleased episodes of YOU, the second part of the hit series The Glorythe imminent arrival of the final season 7 of Riverdale and several action movies, but several additions this month are definitely worth checking out.

Evidenced by the big headliner which is an absolutely essential classic of the 7th art, French and Korean productions, as well as one of the most inventive feature films of recent years according to critics.

The new Netflix releases of April 2023

While there are ups and downs, as with all video streaming services, Netflix always manages to unearth at least one new thing that will keep subscribers on track. And in April 2023, several programs stand out, starting with one of Brian De Palma’s jewels: Scarface. A timeless pop culture reference that has been unofficially adapted by Rockstar Games with its mythical GTA Vice City.

After watching The Life of Tony Montana and listening to the soundtrack on repeat, why not turn to the horror thriller Last Night in Soho d’Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim…). Despite a certain classicism noted by some, many believe that the director has made a comeback by delivering a film with an inventive form. A quality already detectable in his last feature film Baby Driverwhich was a very successful styling exercise.

Of course there are other things like drama Room with Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Wretched by Ladj Ly, the new Power Rangers film or even the seasons of an indispensable Japanese animation, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Without further ado, here is the full Netflix schedule for April 2023 and below, our selection to help you make your choice.

April 2023 movies

Les Miserables (April 1)

My King (April 1)

Scarface (1er avril)

Room (1er avril)

Barbie Princess Apprentice (April 1)

Chupa (8 avril)

Hunger (8 avril)

Seven Kings Must Die (14 avril)

Power Rangers: Always Into the Future (April 19)

Invisible Man (19 avril)

Charlie’s Angels (20 avril)

François Truffaut Collection (The Four Hundred Blows, Jules and Jim and The Last Metro) – (April 24)

Last Night in Soho (27 avril)

All on Stage 2 (April 27)

Aka (April 28)

April 2023 playoffs

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure (1st April)

The Scum of War (April 4)

Relentless (April 6)

So far so good (April 7)

Transatlantic (April 7)

The Sacred Bonds of Divorce (April 8)

Queenmaker (14 avril)

Oggy Oggy – saison 2 (17 avril)

Workin’Moms – saison 7 (26 avril)

Always There For You – Season 2 / Part 2 (April 27)

Sweet Tooth – saison 2 (27 avril)

Welcome to Eden – season 2 (27 avril)

Vingland Saga – season 2 (April 28)

April 2023 documentaries

Lewis Capaldi : How i’m feeling now (5 avril)

Boston bombing: The marathon and the hunt (April 12)

The Art of Being Rich (April 18)

The longest date (April 18)

The Chimpanzee Empire (April 19)

Credits: CinéSeries.

The Netflix programs of April 2023 not to be missed

For these new Netflix films, series and documentaries of April 2023, we start with very heavy since it is the Scarface of 1983 which opens the ball. One of the most iconic gangster films of the 7th art. On the same day, French cinema is honored with Les Miserables, a critically acclaimed production, as is Last Night in Soho. The thriller with a dose of horror that was released in 2021.

In this fresh selection, we also have Japanese animation, Korean drama series, or documentaries like that of Lewis Capaldi, the Scottish singer who exploded with the songs Before You Go and Someone You Loved. .

Scarface (1er avril)

Already extraordinary in The Godfather, A dog’s afternoon or The hunt (Cruising) the William Friedkin (The Exorcist), Al Pacino literally marked an entire generation with his role as Tony Montana in Scarface. A Cuban gangster, immigrant, who arrives under the palm trees of Miami with a desire for grandeur to escape his condition as a political refugee. A masterpiece that will have influenced cinema, rap or even video games, and a monument of pop culture. In one word: essential.

Last Night in Soho (27 avril)

In Last Night in Soho, Edgar Wright returns to horror but without the over-the-top and very funny side of a Shaun of the Dead. Eloise “Ellie” Turner is passionate about fashion and design, particularly what relates to the 60s. By a mysterious process, she manages to return to the past and meets a singer, Sandie camped by Anya Taylor- Joy (The Ladies Game, Glass…). A movie “carried by a real visual quality, a dark script and two perfect performers” summarized our colleagues from CinéSéries during the release.

Power Rangers: Always more towards the Future (April 19)

The original Power Rangers are almost all back with Power Rangers: Always Into the Future. 30 years later, David Yost (Blue Ranger) Walter E. Jones (Black Ranger), Catherine Sutherland (Pink Ranger), Steve Cardenas (Red Ranger), Karan Ashley (Yellow Ranger) and Johnny Yong Bosch (Black Ranger) reprise their roles for a new adventure exclusive to Netflix. Sadly, it will be without Jason David Frank (Green Ranger) who passed away in 2022.

A new Ranger will come to reinforce the team to take revenge on Rita Repulsa and, once again, fulfill their mission by saving a world in danger. « Go, Go, Power Rangers ! »

Les Miserables (April 1)

Even though Netflix is ​​an American SVOD platform, the works available come from all over the world. In addition to the tribute to François Truffaut, the firm highlights the young generation through Wretched. A feature film by director Ladj Ly from the Kourtrajmé collective (Sheitan). A film that tells the story of Stéphane (Damien Bonnard), resident of Cherbourg, who arrives in the 93 to join the BAC.

Although it left empty-handed, Les Miserables was nominated in the prestigious foreign ceremonies of the BAFTAs, Oscars and Golden Globes. In France, it won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and the César 2020 for Best Film, among others.

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure (1st April)

We often talk about Dragon Ball, One Piece or Naruto, but the universe of manga / Japanese animation is not limited to that of course. And in the franchises to discover, Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure, another figure from the Japanese weekly Jump, arises there. Four parts of the anime will be available: Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders and Diamond is Unbreakable.

A bit of KDRAMA with Queenmaker (April 14)

Netflix is ​​surely the SVOD platform that pushes KDRAMA so much. After the much noticed The Glorythe firm is betting on the series Queenmaker. Following an accident, a litigation expert will use her talents to propel an activist lawyer as mayor of the city, and in the process, bring down her former employer. Power, politics, dirty tricks and more if affinities, the House of Cards korean? Answer from April 14 on the service.

Note that in terms of KDRAMA, the series The Sacred Bonds of Divorce will be available from April 8.