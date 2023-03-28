Obviously agency: WPP’s acquires Obviously in efforts to enhance its influencer marketing skills – Revista Merca2.0

WPP acquired the social influencer marketing firm, Obviouslyas of March 17, making it the company’s most recent acquisition in the creator industry.

The team from Obviously, which has close to 100 employees, will join the VMLY&R network and increase the WPP’s creative organization’s engagement in data and social media, according to a statement from the parent company. However, financial information about the deal was kept under wraps.

Under the VMLY&R bannerthe agency will continue to operate individually while maintaining its branding, team, and ethos.

WPP’s M&A activities point to a major emphasis on enhancing its influencer marketing skills

The takeover of the New York-based agency marks the second acquisition of a specialized influencer firm by the British holding company WPP.

The influencer industry has grown significantly in recent years, according to chief executive Mark Read, making it a vital area for the business.

Recently, WPP has been attempting to improve its ability to use influencer marketing. The company began integrating the influencer performance agency Goat with GroupM retailer Inca last Wednesday after purchasing it from private equity firm Inflexion.

With this most recent acquisition, Obviously will be a part of VMLY&R, which is run by worldwide chief executive Jon Cook.

According to Cook, Obviously joining the VMLY&R family is an obvious win as clients need more sophisticated data and results in the influencer arena. Because of its extremely inventive tech and data capacities as well as its ability to grow creator content fast, effectively, and in every language, Obviously is fully prepared to be used internationally. “In the future, we plan to provide our customers with a wide range of cutting-edge prospects,” said Cook.

Obviously, ’s automation eases the management of intensive campaigns

With offices in New York, San Francisco, and Paris, Obviously employs over 100 people. The agency has previously worked with clients such as Ford, Amazon, Lyft, Converse, and Panda Express.

Obviously describes itself as a comprehensive influencer agency that matches a variety of personalities with consumer brand clients. but what’s more interesting about this agency is its data capabilities. The use of automation in handling influencer partners has made it easier for it to manage “intensive” campaigns. A distinctive client dashboard and “unique data analytics architecture” provide a way to evaluate and benchmark campaign pricing.

Obviously has unmatched global influencer marketing skills

According to Read, Obviously delivers an unparalleled array of global influencer marketing capabilities and a top-notch technology platform, which will further boost WPP’s offer to clients.

“Obviously’s ability to fit each client’s specific objectives while delivering at an international level has made us a pioneer in influencer marketing,” said Mae Karwowski, the agency’s CEO. “Our remarkable success is a result of our unusual creator-led business model and cutting-edge innovations. The combination of our nimble and entrepreneurial culture with VMLY&R’s breadth of knowledge and global reach allows us to expand more quickly as a whole. We are beyond thrilled to be a part of the WPP network,” she adds.