Resident Evil 4: This is what Ashley Graham looks like in this cosplay made by a beautiful Irish model from Only Fans

Just a few days ago, the remake de Resident Evil 4. The first impressions of the experts indicate that it is worthy and does justice to its predecessors Resident Evil 2 and 3. Leon S. Kennedy once again protects Ashley Graham and the graphics perfectly portray each scene of the iconic video game.

Resident Evil 4 Remake remains faithful to the original, but there are some parts that have been reimagined and changed to a large extent, say insiders who already had access to the development.

There’s some heavily reimagined stuff and some old stuff replaced with new, but it’s less cutting-edge than going in a whole new direction, experts said. It is basically the proof of what was said before its launch: “Capcom is taking marketing back, so you have to leave it in their hands.”

Ashley Graham cosplay

While the experts analyze every detail of the video game, the rest of the fan service pays homage to the renowned saga. Such is the case with the beautiful cosplayer PeachMilky.

Born in Northern Ireland but currently living in Japan, the beautiful model gave a brutal portrayal of Ashley Graham. The face of this social media influencer, who is actually called Sophie, is practically identical to that of the video game character.

His more than 256,000 followers were captivated by the interpretation, since he even uploaded a video recreating a scene from the video game.

The content of this model is purely artistic: He does not make erotic photos or videos.

Resident Evil

Released in 1996 for the PlayStation, Resident Evil told the story of Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, members of an elite force investigating the disappearance of their companions on the outskirts of Raccoon City.

They would be trapped in a mansion with zombies and other monsters, which they would have to kill to survive.

Resident Evil 4, known in Japan as Biohazard 4, appeared in 2005. In the video game, Leon S. Kennedy is recruited by the United States Secret Service to rescue Ashley Graham, daughter of the president, who is kidnapped in Spain by a criminal organization.

2.3 million units were sold, 400 thousand less than the original Resident Evil. The game can be enjoyed on various platforms.

According to what you review Spaghetti CodeResident Evil 4 remake is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X and PC via Steam.