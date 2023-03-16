North Korea fires long-range missile

North Korea has fired a missile with a potential range of thousands of kilometers in a new test, according to the South Korean military. The missile was shot down in the morning (local time) in the area of ​​the capital Pyongyang and flew about 1000 kilometers towards the Sea of ​​Japan, the general staff in Seoul said. There she obviously fell into the water.

According to the General Staff, it was a long-range ballistic missile that could also carry nuclear warheads. UN resolutions ban North Korea from testing ballistic missiles of any range.

North Korea tested two cruise missiles with South Korea at the start of new US military exercises on Sunday. According to the company, the test was intended to serve as a nuclear deterrent. Short-range ballistic missiles were launched on Tuesday.